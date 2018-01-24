Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones thinks Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon has what it takes to follow in her footsteps

Jones is one of a number of award-winning actresses who've forged successful TV drama careers after Corrie

Suranne Jones and Sarah Lancashire have already proven that Coronation Street’s leading ladies are fantastic actresses but could Lucy Fallon – who picked up the Serial Drama Performance NTA for her role in the ITV soap – follow in their footsteps?

Doctor Foster star Jones – who scooped the award for best Drama Performance at the ceremony – certainly seems to think so.

“You know, when she got up my husband said ‘that was you however many years ago’,” Jones told RadioTimes.com and other press gathered backstage at London’s O2. “My Newcomer award is at home. I remember it so clearly.”

She also had some advice for the young actress, who plays Sarah-Louise Platt’s teenage daughter, Bethany. “I think when you leave a show like that it’s about being brave, looking for the right parts, sticking it out, doing some theatre, getting some drama lessons, taking risks and believing in yourself,” she explained.

“It might take a long time but you do get there if you just keep at it,” added Jones, who described Fallon as “brilliant, really brilliant.”

Fallon, meanwhile, was almost too overwhelmed by her own victory to even think about her future. The actress, who burst into tears of joy on stage after her name was called out, told RadioTimes.com that she’d be thrilled to have a career like the one the Doctor Foster star has forged for herself.

“I feel like that’s being very, very optimistic but I’d love to,” said Fallon. “That would be pretty amazing I think.”

She’s not ruling out a long-term career on the cobbles either, though.

“Who knows what will happen? Maybe I’ll just be a Corrie veteran like Barbara – who can say?”