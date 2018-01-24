Call the Midwife: Will Barbara and Tom be back for series seven?

Newlyweds Nurse Barbara Gilbert (Charlotte Ritchie) and Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) were faced with a life-changing decision during the Christmas special

“I’ve had some news,” the Rev Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) says as he grabs his hot water bottle and climbs into bed next to Nurse Barbara Gilbert (Charlotte Ritchie). “I’ve been asked to go to Birmingham.”

He’s talking about more than a day trip, because Poplar’s most popular curate has been asked to take over a church called Saint Dionysius for six months while the vicar is ill. He’s not exactly enthusiastic. “I know I’m supposed to go where God calls me,” he sighs. “I just don’t know why he would call me away from here.”

Where have Barbara and Tom gone?

But by the end of the Call the Midwife Christmas special he has made his decision, and (SPOILER ALERT) he takes the job as a curate in Birmingham.

Barbara says goodbye to the rest of the midwives, Tom grabs their suitcases, and off they go on their new adventure.

Will Barbara and Tom be back in the next series of Call the Midwife?

Yes – but not for a while. “It’s just sort of towards the end, the last few episodes, that we sneak back in,” Ritchie explains.

Why does Tom decide to take the job – and why does Barbara go with him?

“We’re married. And in those days you go where your husband goes!” Ritchie jokes. “No, that’s not totally true.

“Basically, he has this opportunity to take a different job and discover a new parish, and I think it’s a great opportunity for him, and we know it’s possibly only temporary.

“It’s a new adventure for us, so I go up with him…where he goes, I go, and where I go he goes.”

But before they leave, we do see Barbara have a quick chat with Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) “Will you still need me when I come back?” she asks.

Luckily, the answer is yes: Nurse Barbara’s career as a midwife is not over yet. “Nonnatus House will always need good midwives,” she says, adding: “And we will always need each other. Little matters more in such a fractured world.”

Call the Midwife will return in 2018