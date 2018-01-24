Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Boris Johnson should take a break from politics and do I’m A Celebrity says dad Stanley Johnson

Boris Johnson should take a break from politics and do I’m A Celebrity says dad Stanley Johnson

"Boris would dream of this," Johnson senior said as he collected his National Television Award

Stanley and Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley was a big hit on I’m A Celebrity – and now he thinks his son should head to the Australian jungle, too.

Advertisement

Praising the show’s menu of rice, beans and animal testicles, Stanley declared: “Boris would dream of doing this.”

Speaking backstage at the National Television Awards as he collected the trophy for Best Challenge Show with the rest of the class of 2017, he said: “This would be ideal. He could get away from all the emails, get away from all the phone calls, just contemplate the trees.”

The politician and author reckons his son could do with a break from the business of government and being Foreign Minister, instead spending time with tarantulas and cockroaches.

Advertisement

Stanley also confirmed that he and fellow contestant Georgia “Toff” Toffolo were planning on working together in the future – though he didn’t name anything beyond the award they were set to co-present during the night’s awards show.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Stanley and Boris Johnson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

National Television Awards 2018, ITV Pictures, SL

National Television Awards 2018: winners in full

Suranne Jones as Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones wins best Drama Performance at the National Television Awards

lucy-fallon

Lucy Fallon wins Best Serial Drama performance at the National Television Awards

I'm a Celebrity 2017 contestants (ITV, JG)

I’m a Celebrity wins best Challenge Show at the National Television Awards 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more