Everything you need to know about the return of the crime drama

Silent Witness is back for its 21st (!!) series. Here’s what you need to know…

Advertisement

What time is Silent Witness on TV?

Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1.

What can we expect from episodes five and six of the new Silent Witness series?

Deputy TV editor David Butcher previews the new series…

Episode five

We don’t expect Silent Witness to be political or topical, but this story has references to the Trump administration in Washington and its immigration policies. Trump’s image appears in the background of the opening scene, as the US ambassador to London gives an interview to the BBC. Later that night, one of his aides is killed by a motorbike hitman and posed on a park bench with – a baffling detail – his hand tucked into his jacket.

The Lyell Centre staff take this diplomatic incident in their stride, despite some token turf-war skirmishes between US and UK law enforcement. In fact, Nikki looks like forming her very own special relationship with the deputy chief of mission at the embassy, who resembles George Clooney’s younger brother. Oh Nikki, really… is that wise?

Episode six

If you’re wondering why you recognise Nikki’s American love interest in this two-parter, it might be because he is played by the boyishly handsome Michael Landes, who was Tamsin Greig’s counterpart in Love Soup some years ago. But in this series, we know that no moment of happiness for Nikki goes unpunished, so she is soon looking traumatised and tearful again.

“You have to step aside, obviously,” warns her boss, Thomas, as the team race to find who is behind the bizarre sequence of killings connected to the American embassy, each body posed in a distinctive way. But stepping aside is hardly Nikki’s style.

Who’s in the cast?

Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander, along with series regulars David Caves, Richard Lintern and Liz Carr.

Advertisement

Fresh talent on the show includes Hooten & the Lady star Michael Landes, who plays Nikki’s new love interest Matt Garcia. Julian Rhind-Tutt and Alex Macqueen also join the cast.