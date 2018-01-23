Everything you need to know about the Scandi noir thriller

What time is Before We Die on TV?

The Swedish thriller continues 11pm, Tuesday 23 January, C4. Or you can watch the entire series now on All4.

Advertisement

What can we expect from the first episode?

After someone tried to silence police officers Hanna and Bjorn for good in the opening episode of the intriguing Swedish thriller, they are back, albeit a little bashed about.

But undercover cop Sven, who also happens to be Hanna’s lover, is still missing after being abducted during an op, and of course everyone wants to find him.

There’s a neat bit of dramatic irony at the heart of Before We Die involving the identity of Sven’s texting-only contact, someone called Inez. We know who this person is, while Hanna, who wants to keep the communication route open, does not.

Meanwhile Hanna’s son, Chippen, nicked by his own mum for drug dealing, has become involved with some very dangerous people.

Review by Alison Graham

When is the third episode on TV?

If you’re already in love with the series, you’re in luck – you won’t have to wait until next week as the whole lot will be immediately available on All 4.

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast?

Hanna Svensson heads the show as detective Marie Richardson. She joins Magnus Krepper (Bjorn), Sofia Ledarp (Tina), Sofia Ledarp (Fausta) and Richard Forsgren (Magnus).