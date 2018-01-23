This Morning wins best Daytime show at the NTAs

The show triumphed in an all-ITV category that also included The Chase, Loose Women and The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning has picked up the 2018 National Television Award in the Daytime category, following its win last year for best Live Magazine Show.

This Morning hosts – and the NTA’s most notorious party duo – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby accepted the award on stage at the O2 Arena in London after beating off competition from an all-ITV list of nominees also including Loose Women, The Jeremy Kyle Show and game show The Chase.