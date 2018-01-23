There’s ANOTHER Celebrity Big Brother eviction happening tonight

This time Ginuwine and Wayne are amongst the nominated housemates

The next Celebrity Big Brother eviction will be on Tuesday night, with one housemate set to be leaving the show.

Advertisement

A total of five housemates are nominated but so far only two of them have been announced. Ginuwine and Wayne Sleep have already confirmed as being amongst the five celebrities who received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

All of the celebrities did secret nominations in the Diary Room and the five stars with the most votes will now go up for the public vote during Tuesday’s show. It will be vote to save.

On Monday night’s show, the celebrities chose to save Daniel O’Reilly and instead evict John Barnes via a backdoor elimination.

Tonight, FIVE housemates face eviction! Last night on #CBBBOTS @Rylan ​ exclusively revealed @Ginuwine was nominated, find out who else is joining him. 😬 #CBB pic.twitter.com/1ET3tfetRI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 23, 2018

John will now be joining presenter Emma Willis live on Tuesday night to discuss his time in the house.

So far a total of four celebrities have been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother this series: India Willoughby, Rachel Johnson, Maggie Oliver and John.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5