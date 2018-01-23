Suranne Jones wins best Drama Performance at the National Television Awards

Suranne Jones has taken home the coveted prize for best Drama Performance at the National Television Awards, seeing off competition from David Tennant, Jenna Coleman, Tom Hardy and Sheridan Smith.



Jones collected the award from Broadchurch star and new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker in recognition of her stellar performance as scorned wife Gemma Foster in BBC1 drama Doctor Foster.

The category – one of the night’s most fiercely contested – marked another stellar year for drama, with three returning series and two new shows making it onto the shortlist.

David Tennant was nominated for his work as DI Alec Hardy in the third and final series of ITV’s Broadchurch, while Suranne Jones was recognised for her searing performance in Doctor Foster’s post-divorce return to BBC1

Jenna Coleman was nominated for the second year in a row for her portrayal of Queen Victoria in Daisy Goodwin’s ITV series, while Tom Hardy and Sheridan Smith picked up nominations for their performances in new BBC drama offerings Taboo and The Moorside respectively.

2018’s National Television Awards saw a new drama category added to the shortlist, with viewers also able to vote for their favourite crime drama, as well as the year’s best drama.

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, the awards – the only TV ceremony voted for by the public – took place at London’s O2 Arena in Greenwich.