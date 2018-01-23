Accessibility Links

And and Dec win best TV Presenter at the NTAs – for the 17th year running

Maybe Phil and Holly should try entering as a duo...

Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards

It was déjà vu all over again – and again, and again and again and again (repeat x 16) – as Ant and Dec picked up the best TV Presenter gong at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night.

The pair accepted the award from Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas.

The I’m a Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent hosts have now won the viewer-voted award an incredible 17 years in a row, meaning the other names on the nominees list are a mere formality (although This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield may wonder what would happen if they were allowed to enter as a duo).

Ant and Dec also beat The Chase host Bradley Walsh to the prize on a star-studded night at the O2 Arena in London.

