Lucy Fallon wins Best Serial Drama performance at the National Television Awards

Barbara Knox, Danny Miller and Lacey Turner were all in the running for their soap performances

Lucy Fallon has taken home the prize for Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards 2018.

The Coronation Street star triumphed over fellow Weatherfield resident Barbara Knox, EastEnders’ Lacey Turner, and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller in a fiercely-fought category, which reflected a sizzling year for British soaps.

This is the first National Television Award for Fallon, who wowed viewers and critics alike with her nuanced performance as Sarah-Louise Platt’s teenage daughter, Bethany, during a dark sex abuse and grooming storyline in 2017. The schoolgirl finally saw her abuser, Nathan, sentenced to time in prison for his actions and disappeared from the street for a few months, returning home just in time to strike up a new romance with her dear friend Craig Tinker.

The National Television Awards – the only TV ceremony decided by the voting public – were hosted by Dermot O’Leary and took place at London’s O2 arena.

