Gogglebox wins best Factual Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards

Gogglebox has won best Factual Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards for the fourth consecutive year, seeing off competition from Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs and Ambulance.

Sisters Izzie and Ellie Warner collected the award from Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones, thanking viewers and the show’s producers and, in a particularly poignant moment, dedicating the win to fellow Goggleboxers Leon and June Bernicoff.

Leon passed away, aged 83, just before Christmas leaving his wife and many fans of the show devastated.

The award sees Gogglebox’s popularity continue – the show won in 2015, 2016 and 2017, again beating O’Grady’s Channel 4 series which has itself been nominated in the category for the last five years, winning twice.

Ambulance landed its first nomination for its 2017 series, with Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy also earning a nod after airing on ITV last July with input from Princes William and Harry.

The National Television Awards 2018 were voted for by the public and hosted by Dermot O’Leary. The event took place at London’s O2 arena on Tuesday 23rd January, with guests from across the television industry walking the red carpet.