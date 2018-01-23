Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: who attacks Joe Tate tonight?

We look at who could be on the suspect list

Joe Tate’s life could well be on the line in tonight’s Emmerdale when his jog through the woods takes a sinister turn.

Tuesday’s episode finds the unscrupulous Joe attacked by a gun-wielding figure disguised in a dog mask. But who is the person brandishing the firearm?

The soap’s current storyline has already seen Joe alienate everyone in the Dingle family after his attempt to bulldoze Wishing Well Cottage endangered the lives of Samson and Noah.

And last night, we saw Debbie’s plan to douse Home Farm with petrol and set it ablaze foiled thanks to a last-minute intervention by Cain and Ross.

Now, it seems that Joe may well get his comeuppance when he tries to flee his attacker and ends up falling into a pit that’s been covered over by moss.

And when the mysterious person then leaves Joe to die, Emmerdale fans will be left wondering whether this is the moment that the villainous businessman meets his maker.

Soap bosses are currently keeping the identity of Joe’s assailant under wraps – but the suspect list has to include the likes of Debbie (who could be attempting another attempt on the life of her ex-lover), Sam (who has a grievance against Joe after what happened to Samson) and Charity (why stop at just defecating on the floor of Home Farm?)

Cain and Ross were also recently seen discussing their plan for payback – so could one of them be out to cause trouble? Discover what happens for yourself when Emmerdale shows these scenes tonight at 7.00pm on ITV.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

