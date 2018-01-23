Accessibility Links

Emmerdale reveals the identity of Joe Tate’s attacker – and there was a BIG twist

Just when you thought you'd worked out who was responsible...

The identity of Joe Tate’s mystery attacker has been revealed on tonight’s Emmerdale, with Sam Dingle shown to be the one who confronted the duplicitous businessman in the woods.

The ITV soap had been keeping the identity of the assailant a secret ahead of transmission, but Tuesday’s episode saw Sam unmasked as the gun-wielding villager who forced Joe into a woodland pit.

Sam admitted that he’d acted out of revenge after Joe endangered young Samson’s life during last week’s attempted bulldozing of Wishing Well Cottage.

But, in true soap style, it soon turned out that Sam had some very familiar accomplices who are also intent on seeing Joe get his comeuppance.

With Sam having seemingly left his victim to die, it was left to Ross Barton to rescue Joe, having appeared to have stumbled across the scene.

However, a last-minute twist saw Ross revealed to be in cahoots with Cain, who now looks to have masterminded all of tonight’s drama.

As Cain explained, he needed someone without obvious loyalties to the Dingles to charm Joe and make it seem as though they were on his side. Enter Ross, whose reputation for self-interest is obviously widely known in the neighbourhood.

So is Cain now playing the long game and seeking a much more elaborate form of revenge on Joe? And can Ross be trusted in his new role as a spy in the Home Farm camp?

