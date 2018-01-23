Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway wins Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at National Television Awards 2018

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway wins Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at National Television Awards 2018

All Round to Mrs Brown's, Celebrity Juice and The Graham Norton Show were all competing

Bruce Forsyth

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has won the first ever Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at the National Television Awards 2018, seeing off competition from All Round to Mrs Brown’s, Celebrity Juice and The Graham Norton Show.

Advertisement

The award was renamed in honour of late entertainer and Strictly host Bruce Forsyth, who passed away in 2017.

It was presented by his widow Lady Forsyth following a performance by Seal of one of Sir Bruce’s favourite songs, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and a retrospective of his incredible career.

“I know he would have loved this because show business was his life,” said Lady Forsyth. “And I also know if he was here this evening he would be saying to all of you, ‘it’s been nice to see you, to see you nice’.”

“It’s an honour to pick up this award,” said Ant. “We started filming the news series today and we also started filming a little tribute to Sir Bruce.”

Dec added: “We are thrilled and proud and honoured. This one’s for you Bruce!”

The National Television Awards announced in October that they would name the entertainment category after Forsyth, whose career in the entertainment industry spanned more than 75 years.

Sir Bruce’s widow Lady Forsyth said at the time that the NTAs had “always had a special place in his heart”.

“My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have a National Television Entertainment Award named in his honour.”

Advertisement

The National Television Awards 2018 were voted for by the public and hosted by Dermot O’Leary. The event took place at London’s O2 arena on Tuesday 23rd January, with guests from across the television industry walking the red carpet.

Tags

All about National Television Awards 2018

National Television Awards 2018, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Tennant and Jenna Coleman, ITV, SL

National Television Awards 2018: full nominations revealed

Dermot O'Leary, NTAs (Getty, EH)

Everything you need to know about The National Television Awards 2018

bbcjh

EastEnders: Danny Walters reveals when fans will discover who’s got the heist cash!

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 16 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 16 January 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8050 Tuesday 23rd January 2018 Joe Tate [NED PORTEOUS] jogs through the woods and comes face-to-face with a man in a mask. The man approaches with a shotgun and Joe scrambles away, falling over a trip- wire. He manages to get up but as he makes a run for it he falls into a pit covered by some moss. JoeÕs petrified as the gunman leaves him to die. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale reveals the identity of Joe Tate’s attacker – and there was a BIG twist

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more