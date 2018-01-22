Which singers are through to the next round on The Voice UK?

These are all the acts who have made it onto the coaches' teams and are preparing to go into the Battle Rounds

The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions are underway and some amazing singers have made it through to the Battle Rounds by winning a place on the superstar coaches’ teams.

Advertisement

With each coach having a total of ten spots to fill on their teams, these are the running totals for how many acts they’ve so far accumulated – and how many places they still have left:

Team Olly: Five spots taken – five spaces left to fill

Five spots taken – five spaces left to fill Team JHud: Four spots taken – six spaces left to fill

Four spots taken – six spaces left to fill Team Tom: Five spots taken – five spaces left to fill

Five spots taken – five spaces left to fill Team Will: Four spots taken – six spaces left to fill

Here’s everything that’s happened so far in The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions.

Week 3

Chris James

He joined Team Olly.

Tai

She joined Team Will.

Ruti Olajugbagbe

She joined Team Tom.

Ant & Ox

They joined Team JHud.

He joined Team Will.

He joined Team Tom.

Week 2

Kade Smith

All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.

Jennifer Hudson turned so they automatically joined Team JHud.

Olly Murs turned so she automatically joined Team Olly.

Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned. He joined Team Olly.

Jade Williams

Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.

Lucy Milburn

All four coaches turned. She joined Team Tom.

Jake Benson

Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. He joined Team JHud.

Jason Nicholson-Porter

Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.

Lauren Bannon

All four coaches turned. She joined Team Olly.

RYT (Ryan and Tania)

Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. They joined Team Olly.

Chloe Jones

will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones turned. He joined Team Tom.

Donel Mangena

All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.