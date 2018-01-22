Here’s who’s nominated in Celebrity Big Brother’s backdoor eviction

It looks like two celebrities will be leaving on Monday night

Celebrity Big Brother is giving us another twist on Monday night with a backdoor eviction planned.

Four celebrities have been nominated by their fellow housemates, with Ann Widdecombe, Amanda Barrie, Daniel O’Reilly and John Barnes up for eviction.

But the twist is that it’s going to be a backdoor eviction – and the housemates will have to decide between them who goes.

As presenter Emma Willis explained on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, the two sides of the house – the men and women – will go head-to-head in a series of challenges.

This weekend on #CBB, the battle of the sexes is back, and it's all going to end in a backdoor eviction! @EmmaWillis gives @Rylan the EXCLUSIVE details… #CBBBOTS pic.twitter.com/1t4g4nXTK5 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 19, 2018

Then the team that wins overall will have to decide who to kick out. So if the women win, they will have to chose who to get rid of from who they nominated – either Daniel or John. If the men win, it’ll be between Ann and Amanda as to who goes.

“There are genuine fractures that will happen in a group of people like this,” explained Willis. “As much as they’re all likeable, they’re all articulate and intelligent and have great conversations it’s getting to them now – they’re half way through.

“The only person I’m not seeing flinch is Shane Lynch,” she added. “He stays as cool as a cucumber and nothing is bothering him.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5