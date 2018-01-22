Women run the show at Screen Actors Guild Awards as Three Billboards wins big

On the same day that thousands of women took to the streets of America to protest against Donald Trump’s presidency and show support for the #MeToo campaign, an all-female cast of presenters fronted the prestigious US Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Kristen Bell hosted, while awards were presented by stars including Marisa Tomei, Lupita Nyong’o, Laura Linney, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman and Mandy Moore.

In her opening speech, Bell said: “We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race.”

Later, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris took to the stage to share her awe at the “inspirational… courage and candour” of men and women in the industry who had shared their experiences of sexual harassment, while actress Brie Larson announced that a new SAG code of conduct for behaviour on set would aim to tackle the issue.

The main winner on the night was black comedy film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which landed another best actress award for Golden Globe winner Frances McDormand for her performance as a grieving mother, best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell as a racist police officer as well as the best ensemble in a motion picture gong.

HBO domestic drama Big Little Lies was also among the awards with Alexander Skarsgård taking home best male actor in a TV movie or limited series and Nicole Kidman picking up the equivalent best female actor award, in her first SAG win in 11 nominations.

Speaking about the recent emergence of significant roles for women over the age of 40, Kidman said: “I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told and it’s only the beginning.”

Claire Foy flew the flag for Britain, meanwhile, beating Golden Globe-winning Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss to best female actor in a drama series for her portrayal of The Queen in Netflix smash The Crown.

And Morgan Freeman received the life achievement award, and a standing ovation, saying “This is beyond honour, this is a place in history.”

Advertisement

See the full list of nominees and winners below:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”