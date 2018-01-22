Everything you need to know about The National Television Awards 2018

Dermot O’Leary is back to present the National Television Awards 2018. Here’s how to watch it and the full list of nominations…

What time is it on TV?

The National Television Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Tuesday 23rd January at 7.30pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

What can we expect?

Spoiler alert! Ant and Dec have no chance of winning the NTA’s Best Entertainment Award for a 17th time. However, they could take home the first ‘Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award’, as the prize has now been renamed in honour of the legendary entertainer who died last year.

Another victory for the Geordie perennials would be quite some achievement on a glitzy night, once again hosted live from London’s 02 arena by Dermot O’Leary. Their opponents are Mrs Brown, Keith Lemon and Graham Norton.

But perhaps the most mouth-watering tussle comes in the gender-neutral drama performance category. How to choose between David Tennant, Jenna Coleman, Sheridan Smith, Suranne Jones and Tom Hardy?

The great thing about the NTAs is that they are voted for by the public (and many RT readers), not a secretive clique of industry insiders. The picks are hugely popular and packed with quality – a point amply demonstrated by the new category of crime drama, where Broadchurch, Line of Duty, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock do battle.

Who’s been nominated?

From head to heads between David Tennant and Jenna Coleman to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, here’s the full list of nominations.