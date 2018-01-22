Dancing on Ice viewers are convinced the wrong celeb went home last night

Despite (almost) taking a tumble in the rink, the judges said Lemar won last night's skate-off

And the second celeb to slide off Dancing on Ice 2018 is… Stephanie Waring. On Sunday night the Hollyoaks actress and her professional partner Slyvain Longchambon were given the boot (and blade) off the ITV ice rink competition after losing the skate-off with Lemar (the singer’s second dance for survival this series).

Although judges Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo opted to save Waring, Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean both voted to save Lemar and partner Melody Le Moal. Well, we think Dean wanted to save them – it was hard to work out…

Am I drunk? What does this even mean? pic.twitter.com/tHR1tY4GFG — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) January 21, 2018

It seemed an odd decision as Lemar had actually stumbled on the ice during his last performance of the night…

Viewers at home didn’t think there was any justice in the result…

Could not be more fuming at dancing on ice right now, why is Stephanie going home when Lemar actually tripped??? What happened to judging on what was seen right then???! #DancingOnIce — Leonie💖 (@LeoniieJordane) January 21, 2018

devestated by that result. Lemar fell and i'm sorry if you fall in the Skate Off, that's it #DancingOnIce — Karl Compton 🇬🇧 (@karljcompton) January 21, 2018

I can't believe Lemar stayed, what a ridiculous decision. There's a reason he has been in the bottom two for two weeks running. And he tripped! What's the point of a skate off if you can fall and still go through @dancingonice? Bloody Torvil and Dean!! 😠 #DancingOnIce #DOI — Hayley Garrod (@GRODSTER) January 21, 2018

Lemar stumbles but he's deemed the better skater? Eh? Logic please? Stephanie was robbed. #DancingOnIce — Sean The Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) January 21, 2018

Of course, there were plenty who thought Lemar deserved to skate another day…

Congrats to @Lemar surviving the skate off! Absolutely deserved, much better skater who should never be in bottom 2!! #dancingonice — Terri Hand (@Terri_H_86) January 21, 2018

But these messages were certainly in the minority…

What the hell Lemar and Melody made a mistake at the end and Chris and Jayne saved him. Don't they have to vote on what they see and he made a mistake. It is ridiculous, Steph and Sylvian should have stayed #DancingOnIce — Louise❤ (@xloucliftonx) January 21, 2018

Why have they saved Lemar AGAIN!!! Second week in the dance off and he stumbled! @Steph_Waring deserved to be put through to next week 😡😡 #DancingOnIce @dancingonice — Carmel Johnson (@Carmel_J) January 21, 2018

Waring herself also seems a miffed about her exit. “I was very confused as to [the fact that] there was a trip and yet I’m the one to go home,” she said on Lorraine the next morning. “It is a lot of hard work just down the toilet, really.”

We’ll have to wait until next week to see if Lemar is given yet more Time to Grow his skating skills (sorry).

