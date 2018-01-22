Coronation Street fans think Anna Windass will walk free after tonight’s big verdict

Debbie Rush's character is in the dock after being set up by the villainous Pat Phelan, but fans don't think she'll stay there for long...

Coronation Street fans will be watching with baited breath tonight as the verdict in Anna’s trial is revealed, but the majority of them are convinced that the jury will side with the innocent Weatherfield woman and set her free.

Anna was sent to prison late last year after being framed by villainous Pat Phelan following Seb Franklin’s fall from his window cleaner’s ladder. Pat had initially pressured Seb to lie and say Anna had pushed him, but following Luke’s murder the young lad changed his mind about the bad builder and turned on him in court.

Scenes broadcast on Friday night saw Seb changing his story and admitting that he had no idea if Anna had caused his fall or not, before telling the jury that Pat had an axe to grind with Anna and told him what to say to the police. However, Eileen later uncovered CCTV footage of Tim Metcalfe and Anna’s son Gary Windass apparently threatening Seb, putting an entirely different spin on the boy’s testimony. Tim was forced to come clean about his attempts to encourage the teen to change his story, which could threaten the validity of Seb’s new tale.

We’ve asked more than 1,300 RadioTimes.com readers to tell us whether they think Anna would get justice, and 61% of those surveyed are convinced that Ms Windass will walk free. The other 39%, however, don’t hold out much hope for her when the verdict is finally revealed this evening.

Whether she’s found innocent or guilty, we’ll soon be saying goodbye to actress Debbie Rush. The long-serving star leaves the soap this year after a decade as Anna.

“I took about two years to make the decision to go. The show has been really good to me – I’ve been really lucky and had great storylines and feel highly respected by my colleagues” Rush previously said of her decision to quit the cobbles. “It’s scary to leave a lovely job like this, but I just want to be creative again somewhere else.”

Could the trial serve as her final farewell? You’ll have to tune in tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV to find out.

