Are Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Stanley Johnson set to host a new TV show together?

The former MEP has dropped strong hints that the I'm a Celeb BFFs could reunite on ITV

We’ve got good news for anyone who was warmed by Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Stanley Johnson’s budding friendship on last year’s I’m A Celeb. Well, maybe…

The pair might – just might – be returning to present a show together on ITV. Although the broadcaster hasn’t said anything solid about a programme, former MEP, and Boris Johnson’s dad, Stanley may have let plans slip during a recent interview.

Speaking about his relationship with the Made in Chelsea star, Stanley told The Sun: “I haven’t seen Toff since we got out of the jungle but I’ve absolutely kept in touch with her… In fact, we’re lined up to present a show together for ITV. They think we’re a natural TV duo.

He added: “I can’t reveal too much about it, but I have a really good feeling about it.”

ITV offered no comment about the show when contacted by RadioTimes.com, but Stanley seems pretty convinced something’s in the offing with Toff – just hopefully with fewer critters this time.

