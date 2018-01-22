Accessibility Links

Apply NOW to be on The Apprentice 2018

Are you a budding entrepreneur/reality TV star?

Remember the day last year when we were gifted the batch of cringe-inducing Apprentice audition videos? The ones where Siobhan Smith said KFC’s Colonel Sanders was her biggest inspiration and Harrison Jones claimed he was “opinionative”? Well, you – yes, YOU – could be the source of such quotes.

That’s right: the applications for this year’s series of The Apprentice are now open (see here), meaning you have an opportunity to win a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar. Or, providing you get past week five, a spot on next year’s Celebrity Big Brother (looking at you, Andrew Brady).

There is a downside, however: you only have until January 29th to get your application submitted. But that’s enough time to get your “I’m going to crush the competition”/”Ronald McDonald is my muse” lines sorted, right?

