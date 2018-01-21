Dancing on Ice commentator Matt Chapman quits after one episode

Dancing on Ice’s new commentator Matt Chapman has quit the show after just one episode, ITV has confirmed.

Advertisement

Best-known as a horse racing pundit, Chapman joined the series this year to replace the late presenter Tony Gubba.

ITV released a statement on Chapman’s departure, saying: “”We can confirm that Matt Chapman has left the show, and wish him all the very best and look forward to him reporting at ITV Racing at Warwick this weekend.”

Chapman had received mixed reviews from fans after the first episode of Dancing on Ice’s reboot series aired last Sunday, with many saying he sounded too much like he was commentating on horse racing.

The commentator confirmed to The Sun that he had quit. He said: “I’ve decided to hang up my skates, leave the rink and return to the turf.

“I wish the show the best of luck for the rest of the run.”

Advertisement

Sam Matterface, ITV Sport and talkSPORT commentator, will step into Chapman’s shoes.