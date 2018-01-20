Which singers are through to the next round on The Voice UK?
These are all the acts who have made it onto the coaches' teams and are preparing to go into the Battle Rounds
The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions are underway and some amazing singers have made it through to the Battle Rounds by winning a place on the superstar coaches’ teams.
With each coach having a total of ten spots to fill on their teams, these are the running totals for how many acts they’ve so far accumulated – and how many places they still have left:
- Team Olly: Four spots taken – six spaces left to fill
- Team JHud: Three spots taken – seven spaces left to fill
- Team Tom: Three spots taken – seven spaces left to fill
- Team Will: Two spots taken – eight spaces left to fill
Here’s everything that’s happened so far in The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions.
Week 2
Kade Smith
All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.
Belle Voci (Sophie and Emily)
Jennifer Hudson turned so they automatically joined Team JHud.
Ivy Paige
Olly Murs turned so she automatically joined Team Olly.
Jamie Grey
Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned. He joined Team Olly.
Jade Williams
Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.
Lucy Milburn
All four coaches turned. She joined Team Tom.
Week 1
Jake Benson
Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. He joined Team JHud.
Jason Nicholson-Porter
Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.
Lauren Bannon
All four coaches turned. She joined Team Olly.
RYT (Ryan and Tania)
Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. They joined Team Olly.
Chloe Jones
will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones turned. He joined Team Tom.
Donel Mangena
All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.
The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.