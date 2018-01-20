Accessibility Links

Simon Davies blows away The Voice UK coaches with surprising performance of Harry Styles song

Well, we didn't see that coming...

The Voice UK 2018 Simon Davies

We didn’t know what to expect when Simon Davies walked out onto The Voice UK stage, but it wasn’t this.

The 30-year-old teacher was the most mild-mannered, softly-spoken, polite man you could think to meet – and then he belted out a cover of Harry Styles song Sign of the Times that was packed with pain and emotion. It was an undeniable Su-Bo moment.

So much so that when he began singing, Emma Willis was literally gobsmacked. We don’t think she’s ever looked so shocked as she watched from the sidelines with Simon’s wife Amy!

Emma Willis The Voice
Emma Willis on The Voice UK (ITV)

Coaches will.i.am, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson were also suitably impressed – during his performance, all four pushed their buttons and Olly and Jennifer even stood up to applaud him.

will.i.am said that the Birmingham-based teacher sounded “spectacular” and he had “a gift”, while Jennifer praised his passion and loved that he didn’t play it safe with his song choice.

The Voice UK 2018 Simon Davies
The Voice UK 2018 – Simon Davies (ITV)

“I sing that song a lot in the car and it’s a hard song to sing,” added Olly.

But it was Tom who eventually bagged Simon for his team, saying he thought Simon’s control was really strong.

Let’s hope whatever he performs in the Battles is just as spectacular.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV

All about The Voice UK

The Voice UK 2018 Simon Davies
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

