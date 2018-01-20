Did you know that Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson used to go out?! The two actors lived together for four years in the 1980s after meeting on the set of Excalibar.

Advertisement

It didn’t work out and Mirren, 72, wed American director Taylor Hackford in 1997 while 65-year-old Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson, who tragically died from a head injury while skiing in 2009.

But Graham Norton was quick to point out that two of his guests were once an item when the pair appeared on his chat show with Jamie Dornan last night. “You guys dated at one point,” he said, to which Mirren replied: “we didn’t date, we lived together. We were a serious item for a while.”

Neeson went on to tell a sweet story about the moment he first set eyes on Mirren. “I was smitten,” he recalled.

Advertisement

It was the first time Mirren had heard the story and her reaction was adorable. If only all encounters with exes went as smoothly as this…