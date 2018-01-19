Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
There’s something fishy going on in this episode of Kitchen Nightmares, and it’s not the food: can you spot it?

There’s something fishy going on in this episode of Kitchen Nightmares, and it’s not the food: can you spot it?

Talk about spooky service...

Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares

Episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares are often laden with suspect culinary creations and explosive confrontations but a recent offering came complete with another rather suspicious ingredient.

Advertisement

Ramsay may have been freaking out about being served a supposedly fresh home-cooked lasagne (which was actually frozen and defrosted before being delivered to his table) but there was something far more spooky going on in the episode.

Can’t spot it? Allow us to explain.

If you scroll to the 3 minute 23 seconds mark or so, you’ll spot a second plate being delivered to Ramsay’s table. Now, all might seem well with this extra portion of food, but if you look VERY closely you’ll note that it appears to have a mind of its own.

Mmmmm, tastes of Photoshop. (From reddit)

A post shared by Jonathan Holmes (@hippopotaman) on

As Redditor gentle_exile pointed out, someone appears to have edited the food back into the shot, which may have been recorded at a different time.

Advertisement

It’s a wibbly wobbly wonder, not to be confused with the frozen treat of the same name.

Tags

All about Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares

Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jamie Oliver (Getty,mh)

Retire? I have considered it… Jamie Oliver reveals what knocked him back in 2017 – and what keeps him going

gordon ramsay itv pics

Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine: “No one wants to talk about it, but they all want to f***ing snort it”

Ellie Harrison
Ellie Harrison
gordon ramsay radio times shoot

Gordon Ramsay: I was asked to dust a soufflé with cocaine

Jamie Oliver Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay reveals why he can never forgive Jamie Oliver

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more