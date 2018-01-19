The Voice coach Tom Jones puts Olly Murs in his place – by punching him

Bet you never expected to see Tom Jones punch Olly Murs on The Voice UK, eh?

Advertisement

This isn’t a pitch gone wrong and the pair aren’t getting into a physical fight over a contestant (which is a shame as that would easily be the most exciting thing to ever happen on the show).

It’s during this Saturday’s episode when Tom ends up whacking fellow coach Olly – apparently punching him pretty hard in the arm!

The drama unfolds when Olly decides to recline in his big red chair and jokes that he is having a lie down to get his ear closer to the stage.

“Tom, he’s a problem,” says Jennifer. “What are you going to do about him?”

So first comes the fighting talk: “How old are you again? 12?” asks Tom, as the audience laughs.

But that isn’t enough of an insult for Olly who goes back for more, goading Tom by going over to his chair and saying to him: “Give me a dig… come on…”

Just as he’s about to give up getting a rise out of Tom, Olly gets an unexpected and very sharp punch in the arm!

“OK! OK!” Olly then exclaims, retreating back to his seat as Tom sits laughing like a madman.

“You asked for it!” says Jennifer. “Tom’s like ‘stay in place, young man!'”

“He has put me in my place,” says Olly rather sheepishly.

The worst it’s ever got on The X Factor is Sharon Osbourne throwing water, not punches. We thought The Voice UK was meant to be nice?!

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs 8pm on Saturday 20th January on ITV