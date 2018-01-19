Sky Atlantic’s Britannia is “gloriously bonkers” say viewers

The new series about Roman invaders crushing Celts in 43AD took us on quite the errr, trip...

Britannia, Sky Atlantic’s new series about the Roman army’s quest to crush the Celts in 43AD, made its long-awaited debut on Thursday night and it’s safe to say everyone thought it was absolutely bonkers.

Those who had seen the first episode before it was broadcast promised us nothing short of a wild ride courtesy of writer Jez Butterworth, and when viewers clapped eyes on David Morrissey, Kelly Reilly, Mackenzie Crook and co in action, they weren’t disappointed.

I don't know about you guys, but #Britannia looks gloriously bonkers. Absolutely historically rubbish, but gloriously bonkers. https://t.co/hDfdANcrsb — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) January 18, 2018

#Britannia starts at 9pm on Sky Atlantic. It’s utterly bonkers. But in a good way. I loved it, though I did a lot of 🤔🤨😆😝🤩🤷‍♂️👏 https://t.co/MEW38EFOu9 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 18, 2018

Indeed, they embraced the madness – involving “psycho druids” and “Celtic craziness” – the swearing and the general trippy feel of the series.

If you like psycho druids and general Celtic craziness you will love #Britannia — Alex (@alexpreston101) January 18, 2018

So far #Britannia is a cross between A Field in England and the Duran Duran 'Union of the Snake' video – with added nipples — David Petts (@DavidPetts1) January 18, 2018

Much like Game of Thrones (the show to which it’s most frequently been compared) Britannia didn’t hold back when it came to blood, guts, gore and brutality.

Morrissey’s Aulus and his Roman legion marched into town, burning everything in their path and killing Celts by the bucketload.

So David Morrissey is basically the Roman Liam Neeson #Britannia pic.twitter.com/36wyoRSwQF — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) January 18, 2018

And the show even had its own killer wedding, which sparked the fires of conflict between two warring tribes.

It also gave Reilly the chance to do her best Merida from Brave impression, as her Celtic warrior Kerra pulled out her bow and arrow.

Surprised Disney let them cast Kelly Reilly as Merida in this #Britannia — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) January 18, 2018

The viewers really took to the new series.

#Britannia on @skyatlantic excellent. I knew it was going to be dark, but bloody hell. It's like some kind of bad psychedelic trip set 1925 years before 1968. Pagans, Romans and Druids. Donovan "Hurdy Gurdy Man" title track, too! 👍 — beatroute66 (@beatroute66) January 18, 2018

Even if they did think it was totally off the wall.

#Britannia is what Game of Thrones would be like if there were no dragons or white walkers and all the characters took LSD — Sean Pitt (@Sean_Pitt) January 18, 2018

The stunning locations were also praised by viewers, who felt they were far too beautiful for the UK.

Where is #Britannia filmed? Looks a lot more spectacular than anywhere in Britain I’ve ever seen — Josh Treacy (@joshuatreacy) January 18, 2018

All in all, it seems to be two thumbs up from the majority of the audience.

Love this crazy new punk series #Britannia about a divided GB 🇬🇧 in AD43. How marvellously ironic it’s all shot in the Czech Republic — Omid Djalili (@omid9) January 18, 2018

@skyatlantic #Britannia is bonkers ( in a great way). Straight into ep 2! Love it already. Good work!! #sandals — Reggiegales (@seantresilian) January 18, 2018

The first episode of #Britannia on @skyatlantic is utterly brilliant and completely, gloriously bonkers. I adore it. ON BOARD. — Lou Morgan (@LouMorgan) January 18, 2018

And for those who weren’t convinced, there was a plea to stick with it from viewers who’ve already caught the next few episodes on demand (they’re ALL available to stream now via Sky).

Having reached Ep6 of #Britannia I’d urge anyone struggling with Ep1 to bear with it, you’ll be rewarded. This is a behemoth & that means it takes a while to get things moving. There’s a solid cast & cinematically it impresses. As for writing? By Ep6 we’re up to speed IMO. — Barry (@thfc_cockerel) January 18, 2018

Britannia continues on Sky Atlantic on Thursday nights at 9pm and the full series is available to stream via Sky On Demand and Now TV