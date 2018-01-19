Tom Hardy returns to Peaky Blinders as Alfie Solomons
The actor makes a scene-stealing return to Birmingham's Small Heath – check out a clip below
Tom Hardy comes but once a year, but every time he does make a return to Peaky Blinders it’s a moment to savour. Well, today is the day.
In episode four, Hardy makes his regular cameo as Camden crime boss Alfie Solomons, returning to Peaky Blinders territory Small Heath in Birmingham to meet Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby.
“F**king hell it smells of pig round here don’t it?” he says as he gets out of the car. “And definitely not kosher.”
- Taboo series 2 confirmed: Tom Hardy to return as “the devil Delaney”
- All hail the women of Peaky Blinders
- Meet the cast of Peaky Blinders series 4
He’s not come up from London alone, of course: a lumbering brute of a man gets out of the car with him. Extra muscle for Tommy’s vendetta with Luca Changretta?
Hardy is also preparing for a second series of his BBC drama Taboo, also written by Peaky Blinders screenwriter Steven Knight.
Watch the clip below, and tune in from 9pm on BBC2.
Every week you ask us when Tom Hardy is coming back to #PeakyBlinders. So here's an EXCLUSIVE look at the long-awaited return of Alfie Solomons… 😎 pic.twitter.com/sVe7OT0snv
— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) December 4, 2017