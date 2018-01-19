Millie Bobby Brown is Natalie Portman’s twin
Stranger Things II: Attack of the Clones
Ever seen Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and a young version of Star Wars actor Natalie Portman in the same room at the same time? Us neither.
That’s either because A) 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown barely existed when Natalie Portman (36) was a teen, or B) the two are actually the same person.
The evidence…
I NEED ANSWERS pic.twitter.com/rU6AoG6K2x
— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) January 18, 2018
Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6
— IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018
miren este edit de millie y natalie portman ESTOY SHOCKEADA pic.twitter.com/FPWlJVApBZ
— mile (@millieloveIy) January 18, 2018
And now Twitter has some major conspiracy theories about the two actors…
Natalie Portman is Millie's mom. I won't accept any other answer. https://t.co/jB4SUX88Nq
— TCT. (@TaylorCelestee) January 18, 2018
Some better than others…
So basically Millie Bobby Brown is Natalie Portman born again https://t.co/uuoVQCI0c8
— Allee 🌸 (@AlleeGoodfellow) January 18, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown is actually a clone of Natalie Portman
— Adrian Garza ㊙ (@freshprince210_) January 19, 2018
So I guess Millie Bobby Brown is really Natalie Portman living in the upside down 🤔
— Ziggy Blackwell (@ZiggyBlackwell) January 18, 2018
Natalie Portman died and has been replaced by Millie bobby brown ?¿?
— Lani (@lani_davis) January 18, 2018
But could any of these theories actually be true? Well, stranger things have happened…