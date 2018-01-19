Millie Bobby Brown is Natalie Portman’s twin

Stranger Things II: Attack of the Clones

Ever seen Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and a young version of Star Wars actor Natalie Portman in the same room at the same time? Us neither.

That’s either because A) 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown barely existed when Natalie Portman (36) was a teen, or B) the two are actually the same person.

The evidence…

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

miren este edit de millie y natalie portman ESTOY SHOCKEADA pic.twitter.com/FPWlJVApBZ — mile (@millieloveIy) January 18, 2018

And now Twitter has some major conspiracy theories about the two actors…

Natalie Portman is Millie's mom. I won't accept any other answer. https://t.co/jB4SUX88Nq — TCT. (@TaylorCelestee) January 18, 2018

Some better than others…

So basically Millie Bobby Brown is Natalie Portman born again https://t.co/uuoVQCI0c8 — Allee 🌸 (@AlleeGoodfellow) January 18, 2018

Millie Bobby Brown is actually a clone of Natalie Portman — Adrian Garza ㊙ (@freshprince210_) January 19, 2018

So I guess Millie Bobby Brown is really Natalie Portman living in the upside down 🤔 — Ziggy Blackwell (@ZiggyBlackwell) January 18, 2018

Natalie Portman died and has been replaced by Millie bobby brown ?¿? — Lani (@lani_davis) January 18, 2018

But could any of these theories actually be true? Well, stranger things have happened…