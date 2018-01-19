Accessibility Links

Millie Bobby Brown is Natalie Portman’s twin

Stranger Things II: Attack of the Clones

Getty, TL

Ever seen Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and a young version of Star Wars actor Natalie Portman in the same room at the same time? Us neither.

Advertisement

That’s either because A) 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown barely existed when Natalie Portman (36) was a teen, or B) the two are actually the same person.

The evidence…

And now Twitter has some major conspiracy theories about the two actors…

Some better than others…

Advertisement

But could any of these theories actually be true? Well, stranger things have happened…

