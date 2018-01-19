Fifty Shades singer Mark Asari overcomes stammer to audition for The Voice UK

Although he finds speaking difficult, Mark's stammer dissipates when he performs and he has sung on the Fifty Shades Darker film soundtrack and used to be in boyband Encore

Mark Asari is an established musician.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old from London, who’s auditioning on The Voice UK, appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker film soundtrack that was released last year and used to be in boyband Encore, supporting Jesse J and N-Dubz on their UK tours.

Meanwhile his EP Minus to Plus is available on Soundcloud and he has artist profile pages on BBC Music and iTunes.

But Mark also has a stammer. In his pre-audition interview on the ITV talent show, the singer finds it difficult to say his name and to explain why he’s come to The Voice.

“Ever since I could remember I’ve always had a stammer,” he says. “Which is when I can’t get my words out.

“And that made me shy – I didn’t talk to anybody,” he adds. “A big life changing moment for me was when I found that when I sung I didn’t stammer. So that’s what I started to do – just sing when I talk.”

Mark then says how music means so much to him because it’s a way to communicate to people.

“It’s also a part of me,” he melodiously sings in his interview.

Here’s hoping the coaches agree with him and hit their buttons for his audition.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs Saturday 20th January at 8pm on ITV