BBC highlights Australian channel’s extremely similar breakfast show promo

Channel 9's spot for their Today programme had more than a hint of BBC Breakfast about it...

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but the BBC couldn’t let Australian broadcaster Channel 9’s arguable ‘homage’ go unnoticed.

A new video released by the BBC reveals that there are some rather striking similarities between the promotional trail for BBC1’s flagship breakfast show, Breakfast, and promotional trails run by Channel 9 for their own current affairs breakfast-time offering, Today.

From the exchanges between the co-hosts to the good morning message to the woman at home and the fictional warning to ‘Jack’ about his burning toast, the sequences are really rather similar.

Just watch the BBC Breakfast promo from 2016 if you don’t believe us…

Channel 9 told the BBC that “the promo, one of several campaigns to promote Today, ran for a short period over our summer break. It has not appeared on air for more than two weeks.”

It’s no Dan v Piers level face-off, but it’s certainly one of the funnier rumbles to rock the breakfast TV world of late.