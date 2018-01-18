Everything you need to know about Sky Atlantic’s epic new historical drama

Britannia is an ambitious new drama which may just fill the Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your life. Here’s when to watch it, who’s in the cast and what to expect…

What time is Britannia on TV?

Britannia begins on Thursday 18th January at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

All nine episodes will be available to watch on demand from that date.

What is it about?

The nine-parter is set in 43AD, and follows the Roman army who, after Julius Caeser’s failure to conquer Britain, return to crush its Celtic heart once and for all. When they arrive, they find a land ruled over by Celtic warrior kings and queens.

What can we expect?

Jez and Tom Butterworth’s barking-mad drama is the trippiest of trips through history, peopled by warpainted weirdos. It’s entirely crazy but there’s a certain enjoyment in simply giving yourself over to the madness.

Quite apart from anything else, Britannia looks amazing and the Roman army really is terrifying as it thud-thud-thuds through the forests, taking prisoners and laying waste to everything in its path.

Who’s in the cast?

David Morrissey leads the Roman army and Zoë Wanamaker plays a Celtic queen. They’re joined by a starry ensemble cast including Mackenzie Crook, Kelly Reilly, Ian McDiarmid and Julian Rhind-Tutt.

Where was it filmed?

Britannia was filmed in the Czech countryside near Prague and in various locations around Wales.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…