Queer Eye enlists brand new team as reality show comes to Netflix

After more than a decade away, Queer Eye is back

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy – as it was originally known – was a surprise hit in the early noughties. A team of men would revamp every single area of someone’s life – from redecorating their home, to giving them a makeover and showing them how to eat, live and look better.

Now, a brand new ‘Fab Five’ have been recruited and Queer Eye is back – this time on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

“The original show was fighting for tolerance,” says the voiceover in the trailer. “Our fight is for acceptance.”

The preview for Queer Eye shows the new five guys who are going to be tasked with transforming lives across the eight Netflix episodes.

Karamo will be on hand to give people a hit of culture, Tan is on fashion duty, food and wine is down to Antoni, design is being taken care of by Bobby and grooming falls to Jonathan.

Queer Eye lands on Netflix on February 7.