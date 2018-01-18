Accessibility Links

Celebrity Big Brother final date has been confirmed, plus a brutal nominations twist

It's going to be a long series

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 - Amanda Barrie

Celebrity Big Brother has confirmed when the final will be – and it’s going to make this series of CBB the joint longest-ever.

Channel 5 revealed that the live final would be on Friday 2nd February at 9pm, meaning that the housemates will have been cooped up for a whopping 32 days in total.

This is the same number of days the winter series ran fo in both 2016 and 2017, so it seems as though CBB are setting a precedent for extra-long running series in January.

Meanwhile a nominations twist ahead of the second eviction has also been revealed. It turns out that the five celebrities who are up for nomination will get the chance to avoid being put up for eviction.

The winners of the Driving School task will end up winning power in the house and therefore will be able to save one of the nominated housemates: Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew Brady, Rachel Johnson or Daniel O’Reilly.

They will then be able to replace their chosen ‘saved’ housemate from facing the public vote and will instead have free choice to pick one other celebrity to instead go up for eviction. Ouch.

Oh, and if that wasn’t bad enough the upcoming elimination this Friday is also a double, so two famous faces will depart the house in the live eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother’s double elimination will air on Friday 19 January.

