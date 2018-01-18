Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Blind Date contestant stood up for the first time in over 20 years

Blind Date contestant stood up for the first time in over 20 years

One half of the date failed to show up, but it might not be for the reason you think

Blind Date (Channel 5)

There’s being unlucky in love, and then there’s being Conor Ellison.

Advertisement

Blind Date contestant Conor has become the first person in over 20 years to be stood up on the dating show after the girl who picked him failed to show up.

Conor, 25, was selected by Rosie, 27, on the Channel 5 programme hosted by Paul O’Grady.

Things seemed to be going pretty well at first, but everything soon went south when it came to picking their date.

Blind Date (Channel 5)
Blind Date (Channel 5 / PicSelect)

After choosing an envelope which revealed they would be going on a mountain biking trip in Wales, Rosie said: “Are you serious? Can we get another envelope, please?” Later on, Rosie then pulled out of the date for “personal reasons”, reports The Mirror.

Conor then went to Wales by himself, saying there were “no hard feelings” about his date’s no-show. So, did he have a nice holiday by himself?

“Truthfully, Wales was s***. The weather was horrendous,” he says. Oh, right.

In fact, Conor is even unluckier than the last contestant to be stood up. When David Smith was left hanging in 1997, he still got a trip to Nepal out of it.

Advertisement

Rosie, it looks like you made the right call.

Tags

All about Blind Date

Blind Date (Channel 5)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Daniel Corbett: Britain’s best weatherman

imagenotavailable1

Mel B reveals the Spice Girl nicknames she’d give the X Factor judges

Take Me Out (ITV, EH)

Behind the scenes on Take Me Out: an excruciatingly awkward ride in the Love Lift, a chat with Paddy McGuinness and a visit to “Girl World”

trump

Donald Trump tell-all Fire and Fury to be adapted into TV series

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more