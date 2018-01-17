Accessibility Links

Who is Dapper Laughs? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the controversial social media comedian

Name: Daniel O’Reilly AKA Dapper Laughs

Age: 33

Instagram: @dappersinstagram

Twitter: @dapperlaughs

Best known for: Misogynistic short videos for sites such as Vine (RIP) and Instagram and a short-lived ITV2 series called Dapper Laughs: On The Pull, in which he helped hapless men pick-up women.

Bio: In 2014, after garnering hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook and Vine (god rest its soul) for a series of crude comedy shorts, ITV2 commissioned his TV series Dapper Laughs: On The Pull for a six-episode first season, which debuted in September of the same year.

However, his spell on telly was shortlived. The show was soon criticised for being degrading to women – it saw the comedian coaching hapless men in picking-up members of the opposite sex – and soon after its debut he came under further scrutiny for telling a female audience member at a stand-up show that she was “gagging for a rape”.

Over 68,000 people signed a petition asking ITV to cancel the series, and the broadcaster obliged, announcing on 10th November that they would not be picking it up for a second season.

Soon after, a clean-shaven O’Reilly, tail placed firmly between his legs, appeared on BBC Newsnight and explained that misogynist Dapper Laughs was a character that had been misunderstood, and announced that he had hung up his low cut vests once and for all.

However, it didn’t last long. In December that same year, he resurrected Dapper Laughs.

Check out his Newsnight apology below but be warned, it’s packed with *explicit language*.

