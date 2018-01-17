Accessibility Links

What time is the Chelsea v Norwich City FA Cup rematch on TV?

Everything you need to know about the rematch between the Premier League giants and second-tier underdogs

The FA Cup – Third Round Replay:  Chelsea v Norwich City

Kick-off 7:45pm Wednesday 17th January, Stamford Bridge

BBC1 coverage from 7.30pm

Daniel Farke’s side held the Premier League champions to a creditable 0-0 draw 11 days ago, with Antonio Conte shuffling his pack and making nine changes against the second-tier Canaries.

Star players including Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante did not even travel to East Anglia, with Conte opting for a bench that included four players aged 18 or younger, a clear sign of the Italian’s priorities this season.

But what will happen when the two teams battle it out again?

