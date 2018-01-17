Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers bemused by ITV’s “barking mad” Britain’s Favourite Dogs

Viewers bemused by ITV’s “barking mad” Britain’s Favourite Dogs

It's Top of the Pups!

From Ricochet Productions BRITAINS FAVOURITE DOGS: TOP 100 Tuesday 16th January 2018 on ITV Pictured: Presenters Ben Fogle with his dog Storm and Sara Cox with her dogs Dolly and Beano For this two and a half hour programme we’ve carried out one of the comprehensive surveys of dog ownership in the UK ever to be undertaken. With the help of the RSPCA, Petplan Insurance and a leading marketing firm, we asked 10,000 members of the canine loving public what type of dog they own, to reveal the top 100 dog breeds in Britain today. Over the course of the show we run down the chart from 100 to 1. Along the way we meet owners with heart-warming, extraordinary or funny stories about their dog, including celebrity dog fans Geri Haliwell, Simon Gregson, Gok Wan, James Martin, Gabby Logan, Louis Smith, Michael Ball, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and even Prince Harry. We feature fascinating facts about the heritage, key characteristics and personality traits of every single breed in the chart illustrated by beautifully captured slow motion images of each and every dog. It’s an epic dog-athon of a show celebrating the love between dog owners and their best friends, but which breed did you the public vote number one? © Ricochet Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © Ricochet Productions and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100 or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

ITV viewers didn’t know what to make of last night’s Britain’s Favourite Dogs, a two-and-a-half hour countdown of the country’s most beloved breeds.

Advertisement

The one-off programme was presented by Ben Fogle and Sara Cox, and featured appearances from Geri Halliwell, Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Prince Harry(!) as well as some heartbreaking tales about individual dogs, such as that of Walnut the Whippet.

A few Twitter users were rather intrigued by the bare-bones premise:

But there were many detractors who felt that a 2 and a half hour programme about dogs on prime time TV was a bit much:

And others were particularly confused by Prince Harry’s decision to appear on the show:

However, for all the sniffing, the show still appeared to have the desired effect, producing a strong emotional reaction from many of the viewers who managed to make it through the entire broadcast.

Advertisement

Oh, and the dogs were into it, too.

Tags

All about Britain's Favourite Dogs: Top 100

From Ricochet Productions BRITAINS FAVOURITE DOGS: TOP 100 Tuesday 16th January 2018 on ITV Pictured: Presenters Ben Fogle with his dog Storm and Sara Cox with her dogs Dolly and Beano For this two and a half hour programme we’ve carried out one of the comprehensive surveys of dog ownership in the UK ever to be undertaken. With the help of the RSPCA, Petplan Insurance and a leading marketing firm, we asked 10,000 members of the canine loving public what type of dog they own, to reveal the top 100 dog breeds in Britain today. Over the course of the show we run down the chart from 100 to 1. Along the way we meet owners with heart-warming, extraordinary or funny stories about their dog, including celebrity dog fans Geri Haliwell, Simon Gregson, Gok Wan, James Martin, Gabby Logan, Louis Smith, Michael Ball, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and even Prince Harry. We feature fascinating facts about the heritage, key characteristics and personality traits of every single breed in the chart illustrated by beautifully captured slow motion images of each and every dog. It’s an epic dog-athon of a show celebrating the love between dog owners and their best friends, but which breed did you the public vote number one? © Ricochet Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © Ricochet Productions and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100 or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Tennant and Jenna Coleman, ITV, SL

National Television Awards 2018: full nominations revealed

Discover TV 50 best shows to watch now

Discover the 50 best on-demand shows to watch now – with your free pull-out magazine in the new issue of Radio Times

David Morrissey, Britannia (Sky, EH)

Meet the cast of Britannia

Death in Paradise - Jack Mooney

New Death in Paradise detective Ardal O’Hanlon: “I don’t want to let the viewers down”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more