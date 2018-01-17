Viewers bemused by ITV’s “barking mad” Britain’s Favourite Dogs

It's Top of the Pups!

ITV viewers didn’t know what to make of last night’s Britain’s Favourite Dogs, a two-and-a-half hour countdown of the country’s most beloved breeds.

The one-off programme was presented by Ben Fogle and Sara Cox, and featured appearances from Geri Halliwell, Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Prince Harry(!) as well as some heartbreaking tales about individual dogs, such as that of Walnut the Whippet.

Meet the dog that captured the hearts of the nation with his final walk.#BritainsFavouriteDogs. Tonight 7.30pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/f1h9tkEcn3 — ITV (@ITV) January 16, 2018

A few Twitter users were rather intrigued by the bare-bones premise:

There is a show on ITV tonight where they literally count down dog breeds for two and a half hours and I am here for it pic.twitter.com/4bUMwusRVd — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 16, 2018

Seriously, who called this 'Britain's Top 100 Dogs' and not 'Top of the Pups?' pic.twitter.com/37TRbCqlij — simon buschenfeld (@buschenfeld) January 16, 2018

But there were many detractors who felt that a 2 and a half hour programme about dogs on prime time TV was a bit much:

I love dogs as many others do too but WHY have ITV devoted 2 & a half hours to a program on prime time tv?!🤷🏼‍♂️#BritainsFavouriteDogs pic.twitter.com/hHzwGGGK8K — Grant (@SnowAndBeach) January 16, 2018

Other ITV countdown ideas in the pipeline following #BritainsFavouriteDogs:

Britain’s Favourite Kevins, Britain’s Favourite Wallpaper, Britain’s Favourite Hoovers and Britain’s Favourite Trousers. All to be hosted by Pip Schofield. Or Stephen Mulhern if Pip is busy/asleep. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 16, 2018

Message to @ITV schedulers:

WTAF?! 2.5 hours of prime time TV dedicated to ‘Britain’s favourite dogs’?! You’re barking mad. pic.twitter.com/J454TCMh0Q — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 16, 2018

Two and a half hours you say?? Zzzzzzz pic.twitter.com/rgo8BQuZor — Emma Aitken (@emmaaitkenF1) January 16, 2018

You know there's going to be a load of these.

"Britain's favourite cats"

"Britain's favourite hamsters"

"Britain's second favourite dogs"

Etc etc — Mike Holden #FBPE (@MikeHolden42) January 16, 2018

I’ve already watched tonight’s ITV countdown Britain’s Favourite Dogs. All TWO AND A HALF HOURS of it.

Sorry ITV, no one likes dogs that much. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 16, 2018

And others were particularly confused by Prince Harry’s decision to appear on the show:

Is Prince Harry being a little, er, indiscriminate in his media appearances of late? — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) January 16, 2018

"Pencil in Prince Harry for 'Britain's Favourite Dogs'" pic.twitter.com/WaMt1yXFKe — Patrick Smith (@psmith) January 16, 2018

If you think a two and a half hour countdown of #BritainsFavouriteDogs means ITV has run out of ideas I have some news.

Two weeks tonight they’re doing Britain’s 100 Favourite Walks.

I’m actually not joking. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 16, 2018

However, for all the sniffing, the show still appeared to have the desired effect, producing a strong emotional reaction from many of the viewers who managed to make it through the entire broadcast.

Me when my dog isn’t announced as number 1 on #BritainsFavouriteDogs pic.twitter.com/YCvpoj9W2y — peaches (@nna__yram) January 16, 2018

Oh, and the dogs were into it, too.