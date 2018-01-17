Stranger Things star David Harbour will officiate fan’s wedding if he gets 125k retweets

It wouldn't be the first time Jim Hopper has come through for a fan

David Harbour, AKA Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things, told a fan on Twitter that he would officiate her wedding if he got 125k retweets.

Advertisement

“What would it take for @DavidHarbour to be the officiant at my wedding in September?!” Twitter user @ErickaElizabth asked, probably rhetorically.

However, the star, who is notorious for poking fun on social media, soon responded:”125k retweets,” he tweeted. “Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform a ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes”.

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

It’s not the first time Harbour has offered a public service in exchange for retweets. In October last year, he promised user @postydamaris that he would take her yearbook photos with her if she got 25k retweets.

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017

25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

Last week, he followed through, school sweatshirt, trombone, and all:

senior photos '18 -bunny ears

-trombone

-pompoms

and

-smiles pic.twitter.com/8Nccv5adK1 — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) January 13, 2018

Advertisement

At present, the tweet has over 40,000 retweets. Surely it’s only a matter of time…