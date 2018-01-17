Sharon Horgan signs exclusive deal with Amazon – but Channel 4’s Catastrophe is safe

Amazon will have first refusal on all of Horgan's new projects with production company Merman, as well as the rights to remake other shows it commissions

Amazon Prime Video has agreed two-year deals with Catastrophe star and writer Sharon Horgan and her production company Merman.

Advertisement

Under the terms, the streaming service will have first options on any new Merman project the star is attached to as well as the rights to remake any other future shows produced by the company.

However, existing series are not included in the deals, even if future seasons should be commissioned, meaning that Channel 4 will continue to have the rights to air its hugely popular comedy Catastrophe first in the UK.

The series about a couple who get pregnant and start a relationship following a one night stand is co-written by and stars US comedian Rob Delaney. It has run for three seasons and C4 have already commissioned a fourth.

Horgan, who founded Merman with Clelia Mountford, also co-wrote BBC1 series Motherland, about the stresses of motherhood and the school run, and created HBO’s Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church.

“Amazon is at the forefront of groundbreaking television and Merman is delighted to be part of their remit to create unique content,” said Horgan and Mountford. “The team at Amazon have supported us since the inception of Catastrophe and we are thrilled to be working together. Also, all the free books and stuff is great.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to be broadening our collaboration with Sharon Horgan on the heels of her two recently successful series,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, Head of Scripted Series, Amazon Studios. “Her strong creative voice and storytelling sensibility have resonated with audiences globally and will make for outstanding content for our Prime members.”