Is The Good Place on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the heavenly comedy

The Good Place is an American fantasy comedy series set in the afterlife.

The series focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Kristen Bell, who is run over by a truck and wakes up in a secular version of heaven, known as ‘The Good Place’. She believes that she is there mistakenly, and so tries to hide her bad behaviour so that she isn’t sent away to ‘The Bad Place’. What follows is a comedy adventure that asks a fundamental question: what does it mean to be good?

The show has had good reviews and it was renewed for a third series in November 2017, which will air on American network, NBC.

At the moment, the entire first series is on Netflix in the UK. But English viewers do not have to worry about spoilers from the states, or wait too long to catch-up. An episode from series two is added every week a few hours after its original American airing.

All about The Good Place

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

