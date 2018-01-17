Is 13 Reasons Why on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the teen drama produced by Selena Gomez

13 Reasons Why is an American teen drama that gripped and shocked viewers alike with its controversial depiction of suicide.

Based on the novel by Jay Asher, the story follows Clay Jensen, a high school student who’s best friend and love interest, Hannah Baker has recently killed herself. He realises that she has left a set of tapes, explaining the reasons behind her suicide.

It was produced by Selena Gomez and stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford as Clay and Hannah, respectively.

Every episode sees Clay listening to a tape, which leads to a series of flashbacks which uncover the difficulties in Hannah Baker’s life. This is combined with scenes set in the present that see Clay confronting people who hurt Hannah, and dealing with the fall-out of her death.

As a Netflix original, it is in fact only available on Netflix. The second series, which is set two months later and goes beyond the plot of the novel, will be released later on this year.