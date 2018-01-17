Doctor Who fan does impression of Christopher Eccleston doing impression of Matt Smith

You can take the Doctor out of the North...

“Lots of planets have a North.”

One of the less celebrated aspects of the Doctor Who reboot in 2005 is the Doctor’s accent. While his two immediate successors would sport the BBC-standard South East English, Christopher Eccleston’s Northern voice is unmistakeable. Which is why it’s nice to hear him tackle one of Matt Smith’s best moments: the monologue from the Rings of Akhaten.

Of course, that’s not really Christopher Eccleston, but it’s a damn good approximation from comedian Pete Walsh. In fact, it only makes the fact Eccleston didn’t return for the 50th anniversary special all the more galling.

Here’s the original speech, if you want to compare.