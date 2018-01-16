Everything you need to know about the Scandi noir thriller

What time is Before We Die on TV?

The Swedish thriller kicks off 11pm Tuesday 16th January

What can we expect from the first episode?

Swedish detective Hanna Svensson has a well-deserved reputation among her colleagues and beyond as “hardcore”. It’s justified: she had her own son arrested for drug dealing, which led to his receiving a two-year prison sentence.

So she’s treated with a wary respect and even suspicion among the Stockholm cops… apart from one, Sven, a married undercover cop with whom Hanna is having an affair. He wants to leave his wife and he and Hanna are about to have a Big Discussion about the Future, when he goes missing. Of course, she wants to work on the case and find him.

Before We Die is a workmanlike Swedish thriller with one of those tough, unknowable heroines we’re all so keen on.

Review by Alison Graham

When is the second episode on TV?

If you fall in love with it after the first episode, you’re in luck – you won’t have to wait until next week as the whole lot will be immediately available on All 4.

Who’s in the cast?

Hanna Svensson heads the show as detective Marie Richardson. She joins Magnus Krepper (Bjorn), Sofia Ledarp (Tina), Sofia Ledarp (Fausta) and Richard Forsgren (Magnus).