Is True Detective on Netflix?

In 2014, Nic Pizzolatto had people hooked on the popular detective series, True Detective. To date, it has received 7 Emmy Award nominations and won 4.

The anthology crime drama follows different mysteries in each series, which are unraveled over the course of 8 episodes.

It features big names such as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the first series, and Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams in the second.

NOW TV subscribers and Sky Box set users can currently enjoy the show in the UK, as can those with HBO subscriptions in the US.

However avid fans will have to wait a long time to get their next hit of the drama. In August 2017, HBO greenlit a third series, which will be set in Arkansas but it will not be aired until 2019.

And in what may seem criminal to the detective drama’s fans, it is not currently available on Netflix in the UK.