Is the World at War on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the documentary series narrated by Laurence Olivier

Worldatwar

The World at War is an award winning documentary series that covers the entire history of World War II- from its origins in the 1920s, to the aftermath of the Cold War in the 1950s.

Produced by Jeremy Isaacs and narrated by Laurence Olivier, the show features interviews with people who fought during the war, along with civilians, politicians and historians who offer their analysis of the action.

15 episodes are dedicated to major campaigns in the war, the remaining 11 are about other issues such as the rise of Nazism and the development of the atomic bomb.

The show was broadcast on ITV between 1973 and 1974 and later on the American network, WOR. But now it is no longer available on ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer or on any other streaming services.

This means, it is not currently available to stream on Netflix. However luckily for fans, there have been two books with the same title to accompany the series. One book was written by Mark Arnold Forster in 1973. The other was published in 2007 and featured excess interviews and other material that could not be crammed in to the original series.

