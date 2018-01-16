Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Is Sherlock on Netflix?

Is Sherlock on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the hit drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4

Sherlock has fast become a staple of British family viewing. And from winning the Best Drama Series at the 2011 BAFTA awards to cleaning up at various Emmy Awards, its critical success makes it easy to see why. Its appeal is spreading- it has now been sold to over 180 territories.

Advertisement

Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective series, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s crime drama takes Doyle’s Victorian premise and brings it into the present day for a fresh reboot.

It follows Sherlock Holmes and his assistant, Dr Watson, who solve crimes and mysteries around London, especially those involving his nemesis, Jim Moriarty.

It would be surprising not to recognise the star-studded cast. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Holmes, while Martin Freeman plays Doctor Watson and Andrew Scott portrays Moriarty.

All of the previous series were broadcast on BBC one and were previously available on BBC iPlayer but have since been removed.

Advertisement

But fans need not worry; all four series are currently available to watch on Netflix. Audiences should pace themselves, series five is not expected to be made for at least two years.

Tags

All about Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown to star as Sherlock’s sister in Enola Holmes film series

Melrose publicity pic, Sky, BD

Benedict Cumberbatch is a “narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic” in first Patrick Melrose trailer

imagenotavailable1

Benedict Cumberbatch to appear on first Graham Norton show

139442.76084fac-7cfd-465c-87cc-c442462eaf95

Prince William on Diana: “We couldn’t protect her. We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more