Is Sherlock on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the hit drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

Sherlock has fast become a staple of British family viewing. And from winning the Best Drama Series at the 2011 BAFTA awards to cleaning up at various Emmy Awards, its critical success makes it easy to see why. Its appeal is spreading- it has now been sold to over 180 territories.

Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes detective series, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s crime drama takes Doyle’s Victorian premise and brings it into the present day for a fresh reboot.

It follows Sherlock Holmes and his assistant, Dr Watson, who solve crimes and mysteries around London, especially those involving his nemesis, Jim Moriarty.

It would be surprising not to recognise the star-studded cast. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Holmes, while Martin Freeman plays Doctor Watson and Andrew Scott portrays Moriarty.

All of the previous series were broadcast on BBC one and were previously available on BBC iPlayer but have since been removed.

But fans need not worry; all four series are currently available to watch on Netflix. Audiences should pace themselves, series five is not expected to be made for at least two years.