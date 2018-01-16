Is Human Planet on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the documentary narrated by John Hurt

Sitting on comfortable sofas and turning on the TV seems so normal that you’d be forgiven for assuming that these living conditions have become universal for humans.

But this myth is soon dispelled when watching the amazing documentary series, Human Planet.

Narrated by BAFTA Award winning and national treasure, John Hurt, each episode takes viewers on a journey through a different environment. From oceans and deserts to mountains and cities Hurt explores how humans live in these, sometimes, difficult and dangerous terrains and shows the audience the rich variety of human existence.

It was originally broadcast on BBC One in 2011, but is no longer available on iPlayer.

Every episode is available to stream on Netflix in the UK. So wherever in the planet you are, as long as you have a TV or laptop, you can travel the world along with the show and learn a bit more about the planet that we live in.